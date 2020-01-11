Carl R. Zimmerman

Carl Ray Zimmerman, 86, of Lititz, PA and formerly a longtime resident of Akron, PA, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Brethren Village.
Carl was born in Schoeneck, PA, son of the late Milton B. and Florence M. (Jackson) Zimmerman. He was the loving husband of the late Jacqueline M. (Sensenig) Zimmerman, who passed away April 4, 2014.
Carl was a Korean War Veteran and served in the United State Marine Corps.
He worked as an Appliance Technician and owned the former Sensenig Brothers Appliance Sales and Service of Adamstown and Akron, PA and had formerly been employed at Burkholder Paving in Ephrata, PA.
Carl was a member of Grace E.C. Church in Akron, PA, the Akron Volunteer Fire Company, and formerly the Ephrata Lions Club.
During their retirement, Carl and Jacqueline were full time RV'ers and travelled the United States. He also loved bowling, golfing, and camping.
Carl is survived by one son, Craig L. Zimmerman, husband of Tina, of Witmer, PA; two daughters, Lori A., wife of Ed Paparo of Lebanon, PA, and Jami L., wife of Stephen Simon of York, PA; six grandchildren: Danelle Simon Newman, Brandi Paparo, Erin M. Zimmerman, Kyle R. Simon, Dana B. Paparo, and Kayla F. Paparo Smith, wife of Zachary Smith; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; three siblings: Ruth, Earl, and Ken; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, Carl was preceded in death by nine siblings: John, Mary, F. Arlin, Laura, Erma, Amos, Addie, Roy, and J. Clyde.
Memorial services will be held at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. The family will receive friends before the service, from 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Interment with Military Honors will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, E. Hanover Twp., Lebanon County, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Lebanon VA Medical Center at https://www.lebanon.va.gov/
