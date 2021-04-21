Carl R. Zimmerman, 84, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at UPMC, Lititz. Born Tuesday, January 26, 1937 in Manheim Twp., he was the son of the late John H. Zimmerman, Sr. and Emma E. (Ressler) Zimmerman. He was married 58 years to Roberta E. (Fink) Zimmerman.
Carl was the owner of Elizabethtown Tire & Alignment for over 40 years. He enjoyed hunting, bowling, bird watching and puzzles. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1960-66.
In addition to his wife, Carl is survived by two sons: Carl Eugene Zimmerman and wife Lori, and Michael Scott Zimmerman and wife Sherry; six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and nine siblings: John H. Zimmerman, Jr. (Betty), Richard Zimmerman (Ethel), Laura Haverstick (Chester), Mary Jane Wehibe (Shawlee), Mildred Risser, Margie Zimmerman, Joyce Simmers, Melvin Zimmerman (Joyce) and Martha Keeney (Robert).
A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 11:00 AM. Viewing will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will take place in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, Columbia.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carl's memory may be made to Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2120 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.