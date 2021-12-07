Carl R. Ruth, 82, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away unexpectedly November 27, 2021 at his home. Born in Ephrata, PA on January 30, 1939, Carl was the son of the late Albert and Margaret Turner Ruth. He was a graduate of Penn State University and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from Aberdeen Proving Ground where he worked as a Chemical Engineer. He was an avid reader and History buff, especially the Civil War, was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and for many years was an EMT for Level Volunteer Fire Company where he also was in charge of their finances. Carl was an active member of Wesleyan Chapel United Methodist Church in Aberdeen where he fed the hungry, was involved in mission work, volunteered playing the piano for special music and loved opera. He enjoyed traveling and will be remembered as an outstanding “tour guide”. Carl was devoted to his family and will be dearly missed.
Surviving to cherish his memory are his three sons, Barton E. Hamilton (Dawn A.) of Aberdeen, Trent H. Hamilton of Tampa, FL, and Vaughn W. Hamilton (Dawn M.) of Havre de Grace; 7 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren: sister, Eleanor Drybread and his sister-in-law, Clara Ruth.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Wanda Hamilton Ruth who passed away in 2015, and two brothers, Paul and Albert Ruth.
Services were held on December 2, 2021. Memorial contributions may be made to Wesleyan Chapel United Methodist Church, 409 Paradise Road, Aberdeen, MD 21001. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com.
