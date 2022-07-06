Carl R. Pickel

Pickel, R. Carl, 81, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at his residence in Leola, PA. A visitation and memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, July 9, 2022, beginning at 10:30 AM at Salem Evangelical Reformed Church, Hellers, 2555 Horseshoe Road, Lancaster, PA 17601.

Memorial donations may be made in Carl Pickel's memory to Hospice and Community Care of Lancaster, Wounded Warrior, or St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.

Mr. Pickel is in the care of Furman Home for Funerals, Leola, PA.

