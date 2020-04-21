Carl R. Maio, 94, of Lower Gwynedd, PA, formerly of 2244 Nottingham Road, Allentown, PA passed away April 9, 2020. He was the loving husband of Mary Catherine (Gross) Maio. They were happily married for 70 yrs. Carl joined PP&L in 1949, and from 1972 until his retirement was V.P of the Lehigh Division. Born in Naples, Italy, he was the son of the late Carlo E. and Theresa P. Maio.
He was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School and Villanova University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Carl served in the Navy for two years during World War II. He was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Allentown. A firm believer in giving of his time, talent and treasure to the community, Carl held leadership positions in many organizations: Allentown-Lehigh County Chamber of Commerce Chairman, United Way President, Allentown Industrial Development Corp., V.P., he served on the boards of: Lehigh Economic Advancement Project, Lehigh Valley Bank, Allentown Hospital/Lehigh Valley Hospital Center, American Red Cross, Health East, Inc., and Wiley House; Trustee and Chair of the President's Council of Allentown College of St. Francis de Sales, Foundation for Independent Colleges Chr., Pennsylvania Economy League Chr., Allentown Rotary Club member, and Junior Achievement. Cherished by his family and praised by his colleagues as a true gentleman and leader. Always quick to listen, slow to criticize, a keen analyzer, with humbleness of heart, and integrity beyond question.
Survivors: wife, children: Patricia A., wife of Henry Ratke of North Wales, PA; Robert L. Maio and his wife Kathleen of Doylestown, PA; and Nancy M. Koller of Doylestown, PA; son-in-law Marc Wipperman formerly of Whitehouse Station, NJ; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Carol Maio Wipperman, son-in-law Patrick Koller, and brothers Anthony Maio and Charles Maio.
A Memorial Mass at St. Thomas More Catholic Church will be held at a later date, to be announced. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at: www.jsburkholder.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Alzheimer's Association; DeSales University; or Lehigh Valley Health Network. See individual websites for gift information.
A living tribute »