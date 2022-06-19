Carl R. Hollinger, 92, of Stevens, PA, passed away at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital on Friday, June 17, 2022.
Born in Fritztown, PA, Carl was a son of the late Christian D. and Pauline Palm Hollinger. He spent his early childhood in Penryn and his school age years in Lincoln. He graduated from Ephrata High School in 1948 and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Carl was the owner/operator of Hollinger's Mobile Milling for many years and was most recently employed by Ralph Kurtz Trucking.
Carl had been a longtime member of Hopeland United Methodist Church and worshipped at Mellingers Lutheran Church in Schoeneck for the past twenty years.
He enjoyed Sunday walks in the woods, hunting, woodworking, and spending time in his workshop.
Carl liked working with his hands and was very mechanically inclined. He built a personal sawmill at home and would cut lumber from his own felled trees. With this lumber, Carl would make fine furniture and other products in his woodshop.
Surviving are his loving wife of twenty years, Ruth Steffy Hollinger, four children: David L. (Susan) Hollinger, Daniel R. (Tina) Hollinger, Jeanne M. (Douglas) Hoffman, and Richard D. (Susan) Hollinger, 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 2 step-children, Nancy L. (Pat) Jeffers and Dennis L. (Lois) Steffy, 4 step-grandchildren, 10 step-great-grandchildren, and 5 step-great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his first wife, Miriam R. Martin Hollinger, one sister, Ethel Holsinger, one grandchild, one great-grandchild, and two step-great-grandchildren.
Viewings: 6-8 p.m. on Tues., June 21 at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA and 10-11 a.m. on Wed., June 22 at Mellingers Lutheran Church, 80 Gockley Rd., Stevens-Schoeneck, PA.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. on Wed., June 22 at Mellingers Luth. Church followed by interment at Hopeland UM Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Parkinson's Foundation at https://www.parkinson.org/
Arrangements are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com