Carl R. Fox, 90, of Lancaster, died on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Easton, PA, he was the son of the late Howard I. Fox and Mabel Meyers Zeutzius and the step son of the late Edward Zeutzius. Carl was the loving husband of Elizabeth "Betty" Altieri Fox and they would have observed 67 years of marriage this coming September.
He graduated from Easton High School in 1949 and later attended Penn State Allentown where he later graduated with an associate degree in Industrial Engineering. A Veteran, Carl proudly served in the United States Marine Corps, 1951 1955, during the Korean Conflict, where he was a SSgt with the 1st Recon Battalion. He received the Korean Service Medal, UN Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.
He worked for Dixie Cup Co., Easton, before working as a manager of materials and production planning at the former RCA, Lancaster and Scranton. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, boating, bowling, golfing and keeping busy with projects around the house. He was passionate about cooking and grilling and spending time with his beloved family. He always had a lifelong dream of becoming a pilot.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Betty, are two sons, Craig M. husband of Cherie Fox, of Mount Wolf, Kyle M. husband of Lori Fox, of Lancaster and a half-brother, Ken Zeutzius, of Texas.
Those desiring can send memorial contributions in Carl's memory to Disabled American Veterans, 4219 Trindle Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011. To send the family on-line condolences please visit, www.BuchFuneral.com.
A living tribute »