Carl R. Elliott, Sr., 83, of Lancaster, formerly of Marietta, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022 at Neffsville Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born Sunday, September 3, 1939 in Lewistown, he was the son of the late Charles and Sarah (Cuff) Elliott. He was married 41 years to Joanne (Nixon) Elliott who passed away in September 1998.
Carl was retired from Armstrong and Pep Boys. He loved tinkering with cars, home improvement projects and cooking. His potato salad will be missed.
Carl is survived by three children: Adrianne Waters (Philip) of Port Saint Lucie, FL; Charles Elliott (Robert) of Lancaster and Marc (Anita) of Mountville; four grandchildren, three great grandchildren, a brother Gary Elliott (Beatrice) of Harrisburg and a daughter-in-law Frances Elliott of Baltimore.
He was predeceased by a son Carl R. Elliott, Jr., and a daughter Dana Elliott.
Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 29 North Gay Street, Marietta, PA 17547 from 1:00-2:00 PM. Service and Interment will be private.
