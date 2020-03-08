Carl R. Diem, 75, of Quarryville, entered into rest on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Born in Bareville, PA, he was the son of the late Lester B. and Verna (McCorkle) Diem. He and his wife, Jackie A. (Helenthal) Diem had celebrated 22 years of marriage in June.
Carl attended Conestoga Valley High School. He worked as a long-distance truck driver, last employed by Howard E. Groff Company.
Carl was a very helpful and well-known man who served his community as a volunteer fireman for the Quarryville Fire Company and was Captain of the Quarryville Fire Police. He was also a member of Memorial United Methodist Church in Quarryville. Carl loved spending time with his family.
Surviving besides his wife Jackie, are daughters: Denise Ernst of Denver, PA; Bethany Hoffert, of New Holland; step sons, Matthew Finch and wife Sarah of Quarryville and Michael Finch, also of Quarryville; along with 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and brothers, Robert (Lois) Diem and Reed (Janet) Diem of Leola.
A celebration of Carl's life will take place at Memorial United Methodist Church, 101 S. Hess Street, Quarryville, PA on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. There will not be a visitation prior to the service, but friends will have the opportunity to greet the family immediately following the service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church at the above address or the Quarryville Fire Co., P.O. Box 143, Quarryville, PA 17566 To sign the guestbook, please visit:
