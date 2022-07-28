Carl R. Denlinger, 86, of Mennonite Home, died Monday, July 25, 2022 at his residence. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Elmer K. and Kathryn A. Good Denlinger. He was the husband of Nancy E. Bosserman Denlinger. They were married for 63 years.
He was a graduate of Elizabethtown College and received a master's degree from Temple University. He began his teaching career at Conestoga Valley High School. While teaching, he continued his academic interests at Millersville University by getting certified as a guidance counselor, school psychologist and department supervisor.
Carl began his career as guidance counselor at Centerville Junior High School in 1966. He worked hard to show leadership. He was the President of the CVEA, the HEA and Lancaster County Counselors Association. Carl retired from Hempfield School District in 1993. He continued his counseling skills by becoming a case worker at the Office of Aging until his retirement in 2000.
Carl was member of Lancaster Church of the Brethren and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a ham radio operator WQ3P and was a Phillies fan. His favorite Phillies player was Puddin' Head Jones.
In addition to his wife, Carl is survived by children, Cheryl wife of Peter Perrotta of Morgantown, WV, Christine wife of John Kelsey of Lafayette, IN, Cathleen wife of George Betz of Landisville; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother, Charles G. Denlinger.
The family would like to thank the Mennonite Home, specifically Dr. Goveia and the Jackson Run Staff for Carl's compassionate care
The funeral will be private. Interment will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Carl's name to the Mennonite Home, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 Furman's-Leola