"A teacher affects eternity. He can never be sure where his influence stops." Henry Adams
Carl R. Beck, 86 of Woodcrest Villa, Lancaster, formerly of Strasburg Township, died January 9, 2020.
He was born January 19, 1933 in Strasburg Township at the home of his parents the late Enos W. Beck and Mary Reamer Beck.
Carl is survived by his wife of 63 years, Yvonne M. Beck, whom he knew his entire life. They were married December 23rd 1956 at Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church, New Providence, where he was an active life time member. Carl was a choir member, Sunday school teacher, chairman of the Educational Building Committee, Elder and President of the Consistory.
He attended Winter Hill School, a one room school in Strasburg township for eight years and graduated from West Lampeter High School in 1951. Carl continued his studies at Franklin and Marshall College, where he graduated with a degree in science in 1955. At F&M he was a member of the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity, the Arnold Air Society and the ROTC. He received a commission as a second lieutenant upon graduation.
Carl was awarded his navigator wings from the United States Air Force Command School at Ellington Air Force Base, Texas. He was assigned to the 778th squadron of the 464th Troop Carrier Wing at Pope Air Force Base, North Carolina. Carl served four years as a navigator aboard C-119 and C-123 aircraft, directing over 3,000 paratroop drops. He was honorably discharged in 1960 with the rank of captain. He joined the Air Force Reserve Unit at Willow Grove, PA the same year. Carl continued to fly aboard the C-119 and was recalled to active duty from his teaching position during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
In 1963, Carl transferred to the 193rd Electronic Combat Group at Harrisburg, PA. He served as a navigator aboard the C-121 and C-130 aircraft. Carl was the Standardization Evaluator Navigator until his retirement in 1983 following 28 years of service. He was presented the United States and Pennsylvania Meritorious Service Medals for establishing command-wide procedures for the Coronet Solo II aircraft and bestowed the rank of Colonel in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard.
Carl served the Solanco School District for 37 years, teaching science and biology. He earned a Master's degree at Millersville State College and became a certified guidance counselor. Mr. Beck received his certificate as a school superintendent from Temple University. He served in many capacities in the Solanco School District. Curriculum and instruction were the main thrust of his work. Mr. Beck was highly recommended by the PA Department of Education for the leadership coordination he gave to long range planning for school improvements. He served as the assistant superintendent of the district for four years prior to his retirement.
Mr. Beck was a life member of Phi Delta Kappa, a professional fraternity in education, as well as the Pennsylvania Association for supervision and curriculum development and the PSAA (Pennsylvania Association of school retirees). He was also a lifelong member of MOAA (Military Officers Association) where he served as chairman of the scholarship committee and participated in the "Adopt a Student" program.
Mr. Beck served 13 years on the Strasburg Township Hearing Board, many as chairman. He served as past chairman for the Lancaster County Southern District of the Boy Scouts.
Carl enjoyed canoeing and sailing his day sailor, Marmaduke, at Long Level, PA.
An avid bird watcher, Carl was a member of the Lancaster County Bird Club. Since 1990, He and Vonnie traveled throughout North America observing over 725 species of birds. Their interest in gardening led them to the recreation of an authentic German four square garden at their former home. It was featured in the 1983 Demuth Garden Tour and several national publications.
A very proud and devoted father and grandfather, he attended many athletic, musical and church functions.
Carl is survived by a son, Eric Beck and Cathy Hendrixson of East Petersburg; a son, Joel Beck and wife Dr. Julie Beck of Wrightsville; and a daughter, Dr. Jill Keeney and husband Dr. Martin Keeney of Huntingdon, PA and 6 grandchildren: Dr. Kristin Beck (husband Dr. Nathan Roth), Jessica Beck, Ryan Beck, Adrienne Beck (fiancé Christopher Ondek), Aaron Keeney (wife Meryl Dominguez) and Paul Keeney. He is also survived by a brother, Donald R. Beck, Lititz.
Mr. Beck was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Young and brother, Mervin R. Beck.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service at Zion UCC Church, 900 Winter Hill Road, Strasburg, PA on Saturday January 18th at 11:00 AM. Family will greet friends from 9:30 AM until the service commences. Interment will be at the adjoining cemetery.
If desired, donations may be sent to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Online guestbook at:
Browse »