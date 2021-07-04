Carl Plomchok passed in peace on June 12th, 2021 at the age of 92. He was the devoted husband of Mary Emma Plomchok, his wife of 52 years who preceded him in death in 2003.
Carl was born in Philadelphia (1929) to Czech immigrants, Jonas Polomcak and Eva Stasiak, the youngest of 10 children. His love of artistic endeavors began early when he attended Jules E. Mastbaum Vocational-Technical School where he studied graphic arts. After graduating, Carl enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War in West Germany as a Private in the Infantry. Carl met Mary before enlisting and the two continued their relationship while he was overseas and she was attending nursing school in Philadelphia. They married soon after his return to the States and Mary's graduation from nursing school. Carl's creative talents were then put to good use with his career as a hand rubber engraver at James H. Matthews (formerly of Manayunk) for 30 plus years. When Mathews closed the Manayunk plant, Carl worked as a repair technician for Keeler instruments in Broomall, until his retirement. Soon after retirement, Carl and Mary moved from Broomall to Strasburg, Lancaster County, where they lived out the remainder of their lives. Carl was a member of the Leacock Presbyterian Church of Paradise.
Carl is survived by his three children: Eric Plomchok, married to Donna, Charlene Plomchok Boas, married to Steven, Carla-Lee Plomchok, and three grandchildren: Katherine Boas, Forrest Boas, and Abigail Plomchok.
The simplest pleasures in life such as a hot cup of coffee and an afternoon spent woodcarving brought great joy to Carl. Not only did he find great enjoyment in life, but he was a good man who was always ready to lend a hand to those in need. The kind and loving nature of Carl was a comfort to all who knew him. Some of his favorite things were his amaryllis plants which he nurtured with coffee grounds and banana peels. They bloomed magnificently and will be a continued memorial to the caring nature of Carl.
A memorial service will be held Saturday July 10, 2021 1:00 PM at Leacock Presbyterian Church, 3181 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, PA 17562.
