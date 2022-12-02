Carl M. Hessick, 66, of Lancaster, PA and formerly of Hopewell Junction, NY entered into eternal life peacefully with his family by his side on November 27, 2022.
Carl was born on November 26, 1956 to Bruno and Stella Hessick in Detroit, MI. After graduating from Austin Prep High School in 1974, he went on to study English at the University of Detroit. It was there that he met the love of his life, Mary Sue, whom he married on May 16, 1980 and together raised three wonderful children. He continued his education and earned an MBA from Marist College, Poughkeepsie, NY in 2005.
Carl was a caring and loving father and husband who dedicated his life to his family and God. He valued education, helping others, and taking every opportunity for a teachable moment. Carl was a car enthusiast and spent numerous days joyfully basking in the sun at car shows with his award-winning Pontiac Trans Am GTA. As a member of St. Columba Catholic Church in Hopewell Junction, Carl served as a lector and an adult leader in his sons' Boys Scout Troop 40. Moving to Lancaster in 2014, Carl and his wife became parishioners at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church where he participated in the liturgical ministries.
Carl was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Mary Sue, children, Dr. Christopher Hessick of Albany, NY, Dr. Catherine Hessick of Lancaster, PA, and Michael (Allison) Hessick of Allentown, PA, and beloved furry friends, Heilani and Scout.
Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, December 2 from 4-8 PM at McHoul Funeral Home, Hopewell Junction. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 3 at 11:30 AM at St. Columba Catholic Church followed by the Rite of Committal and burial at St. Denis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donation be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation (www.pcf.org). To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com