Carl M. Diller, age 94, of Willow Street went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Willow Valley Retirement Communities after a brief illness. Born in New Holland, he was the son of the late Charles and Anna Mae (Grube) Diller. He was married to Anna Mae (Burkholder) Diller for nearly 69 years.
Carl began his career as an owner-sampler milk tester and learned the auctioneering trade to auction dairy cattle. He worked to build a successful auction service, Diller and Kreider Auctioneers, doing many estate sales and dairy herd dispersals. He was also a Holstein dairy cattle dealer, importing cattle from Canada and upstate PA. Before retirement, he was active in Kingsway Realty and then as an Amish taxi service.
Carl and Ann were always active in their church, first at Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, and then were founding members of Lampeter Church of the Brethren. Carl was active in the Gideons International Lancaster South Camp for many years, supporting their work of Bible distribution. During his eleven years as a Willow Valley resident, he always had his harmonica handy to brighten any gathering. The family made many memories at Fallbrook Hunting Camp.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons Dale E. Diller (Sandra), Lancaster, Jerry L. Diller (Tammy), Lancaster, John D. Diller (Marilyn), Oakland, MD, and James C. Diller (Jolene), Poolesville, MD, grandsons Shannon Diller (Jennifer), Derek Diller (Sherry), Dustin Diller (Nicole), Joshua Diller (Heather), Jonathan Diller, Jason Diller, Joseph Diller, Joel Diller, Jesse Diller, Benjamin Diller, Steven Diller (Kelly), granddaughters Becky Diller, Ashley Diller, and 8 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister Mildred Hartranft, and brothers Lester and Harold Diller.
Interment services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In his memory, in lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Lampeter Church of the Brethren, 1900 Lampeter Road, Willow Street, PA 17584 or The Gideons International, PO Box 366, Willow Street, PA 17584. The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Willow Valley Lakeside and Meadow Ridge facilities.
