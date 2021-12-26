Carl Leo Bernhardt, 86, of Lancaster, passed away at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy on Friday, December 17, 2021. He was the loving husband of Patsy Ann (Lewis) Bernhardt. Together they shared 67 years of marriage.
Born on December 25, 1934 in Lancaster, Carl was the son of the late Carl Nicholas and Catherine (Cremer) Bernhardt. He grew up in the Cabbage Hill neighborhood and was a member of Sacred Heart parish.
He worked as a Group Leader for Trojan Yacht for 33 years and eventually retired from Wyeth Labs.
Carl loved the outdoors and spent a lot of time tending to his backyard. He was a sports fan, following the Eagles and the Phillies in particular. He loved music, his favorite song was “Take This Job and Shove It”. He spent a good part of his life "Trying to get to know what good is". He was a master in the use of Duct Tape. Most of all, Carl was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
In addition to his wife, Carl is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Marie Bernhardt Porta and her companion Curt Hilton; his sons, Patrick Bernhardt and his wife Julia Russell Bernhardt, and Christopher Bernhardt and his wife Minda Denlinger Bernhardt; his grandchildren, Zachary and Megan Mary; his brother Regis Bernhardt and his wife Betsey and their children Greg and Julie; and brother and sister in-law Paul and Peggy Brackbill and their children Steve and Sherri; sister in-law, Harriet Eschelman and her children Andy and Jenny Lewis.
A Funeral Service will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church at 558 W Walnut St., Lancaster, PA 17603 on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 11 AM. Committal will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. Friends will be received at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory at 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Water Street Rescue Mission at www.wsm.org or 210 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to Hospice & Community Care at hospice and community’s response.org or 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com