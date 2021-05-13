Carl Lee McCreary, 79, of East Berlin died Saturday, May 8, 2021 after a hard fought battle with COVID-19 at Gettysburg Hospital.
Born in Lancaster County; son of the late Henry and Helen Stump McCreary. Beloved husband of Linda Johnson McCreary; father of Brian McCreary, Barry McCreary, Brenda Ulrich (Carl); step father of Robert Blandy (Stephanie), Richard Blandy (Marlyn); grandfather of six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brother of Phyllis Witmer (Abram), Pearl Landis and the late Fern Martin.
In 1997, with 32 years of service, Carl retired from CNH Industrial, New Holland.
An outside service will be held on Saturday, May 15 at 11:00 AM at the Sports Complex, Lake Meade, East Berlin, PA with Pastor Seth Grebbien officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Lake View Christian Fellowship CoB, PO Box 685 East Berlin, PA 17316.
A living tribute »