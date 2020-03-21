Carl L. Via, age 67, of Quarryville, PA, passed away at the Lancaster General Hospital on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He was the husband of Beverly A. Rohrer Via, with whom he would have celebrated 42 years of marriage on March 18. He was born in Charlottesville, VA, son of Bertie J. Via, Scottsville, VA and the late Robert Via and late stepfather Lindsay Martin. He was an auto mechanic working in the past at the former Shirk's Chevrolet of Paradise. Carl enjoyed bluegrass gospel music, NASCAR, being around people and the companionship of his dog, Buddy.
Surviving besides his wife and mother is a daughter Jessi Via at home, 3 siblings: Linda Ponton of Arrington, VA, Naomi wife of Melvin Adcock, Robert husband of Ann Via, both of Scottsville, VA.
Due to the current health concerns a private family service will take place at the Shivery Funeral Home of Paradise with a public graveside service in the Calvary Monument Cemetery on Friday, March 27 at 12 noon. shiveryfuneralhome.com
