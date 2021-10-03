Carl L. Snader, 80, resident of Brethren Village, Lititz, PA, passed away 9/30/21. Born in New Holland, Carl was the oldest child of the late Paul M. Snader and Ruth Hess Snader. Surviving is his wife of 41 years, Lois Lehman Snader. Also, surviving are his eight siblings, Lois (Mike) Gobel of Willow Valley, Marie (Greg) Bachman of Lititz, Glenn (Rose) Snader of Stuart, FL, Lester (Deb) Snader of Stuart, FL, Ruth (Fred) Havercamp of Lancaster, Esther Snader of Saint Augustine, FL, Jere (Nancy) Snader of Hudson, NH, and Paul Snader of Springfield, VA, and many nieces and nephews.
Known for his hospitality, Carl was a conversationalist extending kindness and interest to all he encountered. An avid fisherman, Carl loved the outdoors, especially the water and would spend endless hours fishing. Earlier in life, Carl captained “The Hawkeye,” chartering offshore fishing trips. Additionally, Carl was a barber, a manager at JCPenny, owned and operated the Old Line Store in Manheim, and worked at AA Electric. During his retirement years, Carl walked the Brethren Village campus—always eager to visit with those he met. During this time, he also enjoyed playing cards and pool.
Carl will be remembered as a master storyteller, for his quick wit, as a faithful caregiver to his parents and mother-in-law, a loving spouse, brother, uncle and a friend to all. He will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604 or to Brethren Village Good Samaritan Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.
In keeping with Carl’s wishes there will be no formal service. Carl wanted people to remember him as he was when they spent time together. Graveside services will be private. To watch a webcast of the service beginning 10/11/21 or to express a condolence with the family, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.