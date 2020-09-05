Carl L. Sheaffer, 83, of Denver, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Lancaster General Hospital-Penn Medicine.
He was born in Schaefferstown to the late Chester and Alice (Hiernisen) Sheaffer and was the husband of the late Etta Mae (Schmeck) Sheaffer who passed away in 2016.
He was a member of Mohn's Hill Evangelical Church, where he attended bible study and Pillars.
Carl was a self-employed truck driver and later drove for Leon Kurtz Bulk Water. Over the years he earned many professional awards including the Safe Driving Award. He was a member of LCBA and the Teamsters. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and member of the Cushion Peak Rod and Gun Club. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grand and great-grandchildren.
Carl is survived by five daughters, Karen, wife of the late Phillip Trimber of St. Peter's Village, Denise, wife of Stan Mellinger of Stevens, Carol Sheaffer, lifetime companion of Jesse Snyder of Schoeneck, Diane, wife of Michael Wolf of Stevens, Carla Sheaffer, companion of Allen Testerman of Manheim; 14 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Beatrice, wife of Edgar Gress of Reinholds, Alverta Kepner of Lititz, Shirley, wife of the late Stanley Wilk of Ephrata and a brother-in-law, Chester Goshert of Blainsport.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Treva Styer and Jean Goshert.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 1 to 2 PM at the Mohn's Hill Evangelical Church, 708 Mohn's Hill Road, Reading, followed by funeral services at 2 PM with Pastor Ken Ogden officiating. Interment will take place in the Mohn's Hill Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in Carl's memory may be made to Mohn's Hill Evangelical Church, 708 Mohn's Hill Road, Reading, PA, 19608 or Homes For Our Troops, 6 Main Street, Taunton, MA 02780 (www.hfotusa.org)
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »