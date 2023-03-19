Carl L. Newswanger, 82, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at ProMedica- Sinking Spring.
He was born in Paradise to the late Paul R. and Elsie (Ranck) Newswanger and was the husband of Gladys A. (Lutz) Newswanger with whom he shared 37 years of marriage.
He attended Grace Point Church of the Nazarene.
Carl worked in construction most of his life. He was an avid hunter who loved the outdoors and going to Coudersport, Potter County. He also loved riding his ATV and motorcycles, watching the Philadelphia Phillies, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, Carl is survived by two children, Penell R. Newswanger, Lanita, wife of Dean Goodwin; a step-daughter, Beth, wife of Bruce Martin; three grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, and his sister-in-law, Ellen Newswanger.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Everett Newswanger.
A visitation will be held on Monday, April 17, 2023, from 10 to 11 AM at Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 110 Durlach Road, Ephrata, followed by a memorial service at 11:00AM. Inurnment will be private in the Brickerville Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.
