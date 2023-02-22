Carl L. McGee, 71 passed away February 17, 2023, at his home. He was the son of Russell McGee and Jane Metzger. He worked many years at the Pancake Farm and recently at Ephrata ReUzit. He was a member of Hammer Creek Mennonite Church. Thank you to all the people who showed acts of kindness to Carl throughout his lifetime.
Funeral services will be Saturday, February 25 at 2:00 p.m at Hammer Creek Mennonite Church, 590 Hammer Creek Road, Lititz, PA.. There will be a viewing starting one hour prior at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
