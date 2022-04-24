Carl L. Grab, Jr., 84, of Columbia, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on April 18, 2022. Carl was born in Columbia on September 7, 1937 and was the son of the late Carl L. Grab, Sr., and Rose Brown Grab.
Known in Columbia as "Knuckles", Carl graduated from Columbia High School in 1955, and after serving as a meteorologist in the U.S. Air Force he attended both F&M College and Millersville University. Carl worked as a Foreman at Fruehauf Corporation in Middletown for many years, and after retiring he enjoyed working part time for several years at John Herr's in Millersville, PA. Carl enjoyed almost any kind of outdoor activity-particularly golf and WVU Mountaineer Football games-but he was most of all a committed family man who was deeply involved in the lives of his three children and nine grandchildren. He took full and frequent advantage of any opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren, and he particularly loved the annual family vacations taken with his wife Catherine, children and grandchildren in Holden Beach, NC. Carl's unique combination of intelligence (his breadth of knowledge on esoteric subjects was legendary among family and friends), humor, and strength was beloved by his family and close friends, and he will be deeply missed. Carl and Catherine have a large extended family and many good friends who have been a tremendous source of support to both of them during his recent illness.
Carl is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 62 years, Catherine, and their three children: Daughter, Karen L. Waechter, wife of Ralph, of Wexford, PA; son, Michael S. Grab, husband of Maggie, of Columbia; and daughter Beth A. Bossert, wife of Bill, of Charlotte, NC. Also surviving are nine grandchildren: Carl M. Grab, Molly C. Grab, Christopher R. Grab, Annie L. Grab, Benjamin M. Waechter, Samuel J. Waechter, Emily C. Waechter, Nathan A. Bossert and Lauren E. Bossert.
A Memorial Service for Carl will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Our Lady of the Angels School in Columbia in Carl's honor. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville