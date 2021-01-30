Carl Joseph Roeser, Jr. (Uckle), 95, formerly of Columbia PA, passed away peacefully at home on January 22, 2021 in Fairfax Station, VA.
Uckle was born in Columbia, PA to Carl and Beata Roeser on October 18, 1925. He graduated from Columbia High School in 1943. Soon after graduation Carl was drafted into the Army to serve in WWII. By the end of the war he was stationed in France to Battery A 516 Field Artillery Battalion. Carl rejoined the service in 1951 entering the Air Force. He was deployed overseas in Japan during the Korean War and did one tour of duty during the Viet Nam Conflict in Saigon. He spent several years at the Pentagon before retiring as an E5 sergeant after 21 years of service.
Carl was a fraternal member of The Knight of Columbus, The Loyal Order of Moose, The Order of Eagles and The Order of Alhambra. He also was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and The American Legion.
He spent many years coaching local Babe Ruth and Little League baseball teams. Uckle was an avid gardener, bird enthusiast and hiker, and loved taking family camping vacations in the Shenandoah Mountains. He also loved to the local DC sports teams as well as being a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan. Carl retired at the age of 70 and spent many evenings relaxing on the deck, doing crossword, Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles. He also loved to play the stock market, as well as attend his grandchildren's sporting events.
Carl is preceded in death by his father Carl Sr., his mother Beata Catherine Roeser (Kaufhold), sisters Betty Horn, Anita Grab, and Josetta Spiese.
Carl is survived by his loving wife of 61years, Valerie, whom he married while stationed in England in 1959. He is also survived by his daughter Linda Newland (married to Charlie), son Carl Roeser III (married to Maria), his sisters, Mary Ann Gray and Lucy Fox, and his brothers James Roeser and Thomas Roeser. He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Sarah Upperman (Roeser), Samuel Newland and James Roeser, one great-granddaughter Chloe Upperman, and many beloved nieces and nephews also make up his large and close family.
Visitation and services will be held Sunday, February 14, 2021, 1:00pm at Demaine Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date to be determined. Arrangements are being made by Demaine Funeral Home 5308 Backlick Rd., Springfield, VA 22151.
In memory of Carl, donations may be made to Holy Trinity Church, 409 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512 or Knights of Columbus, 400 Maple St., Columbia, PA 17512.
The family of Carl wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Vitas Hospice who helped to care of Uckle in his final months.
