Carl James "Jim" Yeagley Jr., 74, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, 27 March 2022, following a lengthy illness. Carl is preceded in death by his parents, Esther and Carl Yeagley; his sister, Margaret; and a daughter, Sandy Klein.
He is survived by his wife, Katherine; sisters, Sue Shirk and Kathy Carpenter; brother, Larry; sons, Terry, Scott and his wife Tammy; daughter, Karrie Gishbaugher and son-in-law Mike; and granddaughters, Katherine and Scarlett.
Carl was born and raised in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, and served ten years in the U.S. Navy, including a tour in Vietnam, where he survived a helicopter crash over water. Jim became an instrument and control engineer, dutifully serving communities in Louisiana, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, for over forty years. Jim was an avid outdoorsman, winning dozens of fishing competitions and hunting each season with his friends and family. Jim was a devoted father and grandfather, and he and Kathy would have celebrated their fiftieth wedding anniversary this July.
Per the wishes of his family, no public services will occur. Instead, enjoy a cold drink and remember all of the good times with Jim.
An online guestbook is available at www.compassionatecremationva.com
Compassionate Cremation Services of Ruckersville, VA is handling the arrangements.
