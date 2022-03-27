Carl James Frank, age 77, of Hartly, Delaware was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the first of two children born to Carl Joseph and Rosemary Frank. He passed away March 12, 2022 at Bayhealth Medical Center-Kent General Hospital.
Carl proudly served in the United States Marine Corps in Vietnam from 1963-1967. Carl worked at various companies as a carpenter for his entire career. He was a lifelong member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America. He worked for and eventually was the project manager for construction projects all over the country, sometimes months at a time away from his family. A few letters from executives wanting to thank Carl Frank for his leadership and dedication on successful projects are still a source of pride.
He is survived by a sister-in-law Elizabeth of Wauwatosa, WI; son and daughter with former spouse Linda, of Lancaster, PA; Anthony James of Redondo Beach, CA and Angela Dee of Egg Harbor, Township, NJ. He is survived by a son Paul Michael with former spouse Donna who preceded him in death. Carl Frank has five grandchildren. Two granddaughters from Anthony and his first wife Wendy; Sierra Rose of Boulder, CO and Savannah Rose of Naples, FL; two grandsons from daughter Angela and husband, David DeMara; Tyler David and Jared Robert both of Egg Harbor Township, NJ; granddaughter from Paul, and former partner Diana; Angel Lee of Hartly.
In addition to his parents and many cherished pets Carl was preceded in death by his younger brother Dennis of Wauwatosa, WI.
Carl loved eating chocolate sweets, watching his birdfeeders in the morning, and on the weekends looked forward to watching NASCAR races and rooting on his beloved college football team, Penn State.
There will be a private service for burial at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro, DE with military honors.
Carl had many organizations and schools for children he supported for decades. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Mutts with a Mission, a German Shepherd rescue, or an organization of your choice in Carl Frank's honor.
Letters of condolences can be sent via www.pippinfuneralhome.com