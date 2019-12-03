Carl J. Schweiger, 86, passed away on December 1, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Lancaster, PA to the late Carl and Mary (Ganse) Schweiger on July 28, 1933.
He was born and raised on Cabbage Hill. After attending St. Joseph's Elementary School and Lancaster Catholic High School, he enlisted in the Army. He served his country as an explosive ordnance disposal instructor at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, and with the 619 Ammunition Supply Company, Mun San Ne, Korea.
After his separation from the Army he attended Franklin and Marshall College and graduated in 1958 with a degree in Accounting. One week after graduation he married Suzanne Marie Braas who preceded him in death on February 14, 1991.
He is survived by his three beloved children, Mary Alice Diehl (Tom) of Lancaster, PA, Cynthia Kronsbein (Brad) of Gulf Breeze, FL and Karen Bakey (Steve) of Harleysville, PA. Also surviving are eight grandchildren: Lauren Kerns (Shawn), Thomas Diehl (Jean Marie), Thomas Gibble (Jackie), Daniel Gibble (Caitlin), Caroline Gibble, Matthew Bakey, Nicholas Bakey, Jack Bakey and four great-grandchildren, Finnigan, Padraig and Roan Kerns, and Ann Marie Diehl. Carl will also be lovingly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews and extended family and dear friends. He was predeceased by his sister Marie T. Warner.
After graduating from Franklin and Marshall College he worked for SS Kresge Company and the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue where he was instrumental in initiating the school audit program for the Commonwealth. In 1962 he joined the accounting firm of Ralph E. Stine and Company as a staff accountant and partner until 1975. In 1975 he started his own firm, which he operated until he retired in 2011.
Carl was a hard-working person with a good sense of humor. He loved people for themselves and enjoyed conversations with his many friends. He was a deeply religious man with undying love for his family.
He was a 46-year member of the Lancaster Country Club and a past member of the Conestoga Country Club and the Hamilton Club of Lancaster. He was a member of several religious organizations and numerous professional organizations. Carl was a private pilot and a member of the Century Flying Club. He especially loved his weekend flights when he could take his daughters to the beach at Ocean City, NJ for the day. He had been a Pittsburgh Steelers fan for over 41 years. He traveled extensively by cruise ship and guided tours throughout the United States, Europe, and South America.
The Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 5th, with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:30 p.m. at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 East Delp Road, Lancaster, PA at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 6th with Reverend Daniel Powell as Celebrant. Burial will follow mass at St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery, with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. John Neumann Church at the above address; Lancaster Catholic High School Scholarship Fund, 630 Juliette Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601; or Hospice & Community Care of Lancaster County, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »