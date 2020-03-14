Carl Hines, 83, of Manheim, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Manheim, he was the son of the late Dellard and Marion Fisher Hines. Carl worked as a tool and die maker for the former Raymark Industries, Manheim. He was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, Manheim.
Carl enjoyed hunting, guns, cars, collecting antiques, auctions, and attending sporting events. He also loved playing golf with his son and many friends. He was a member of the Elstonville Sportsman's Association as well as the NRA.
He is survived by a son, Patrick Hines of Florida and a grandson, Dane Hines. He was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Hines.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Carl's funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Wednesday, March, 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment in Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, Lebanon.
