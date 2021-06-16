Carl Herr, age 93 of Brethren Village, passed away on June 11, 2021. He was the husband of the late Erma Lois Hess Herr. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Clarence B. and Ada Groff Herr.
He was a member of Mellinger Mennonite Church where he was a Sunday School teacher. Carl was a lifelong beef and poultry farmer on Penn Grant Rd., Lancaster. He enjoyed reading, playing games, and times with his family. He also enjoyed the friendships at Brethren Village.
He is survived by one sister, Helen Hershey of Kirkwood, PA, three children, Larry Herr (Barbara) of Lowville, NY, Nancy Charles (Cliff) of Lancaster, PA, Susan Neff (Steve) of Trout Run, PA.; and sixteen grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Elaine Hoover, a brother, Glenn Herr, and a brother-in-law Earl Hershey.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
A living tribute »