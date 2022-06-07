Carl H. Risser, 68, formerly of Lititz, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Hamilton Arms Center. He was born in Lancaster to the late Clarence H. and Marian (High) Risser.
Carl attended Erb Mennonite Church, Lititz. He had worked at EARS for over 40 years. Carl enjoyed family visits, music, fishing, going out to eat and he enjoyed seeing how things were put together and also taking them apart.
He is survived by a brother, Clarence H. Risser, Jr. of Denver; five sisters, Anna Ruth, wife of Ernest Zimmerman of Belle Rive, IL, Jane, wife of Jonas Nolt of Lititz, June L. Risser of Lititz, Barbara S., wife of Timothy Aument of Lititz and Joyce L., wife of Mervin Zimmerman of Dahlgren, IL.
A viewing will be held Thursday, June 9, 2022, from 9 to 10 AM, at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. 9th Street, Akron, followed by his funeral service at 10 AM, with Pastor Lee Roy Martin officiating. Interment will take place in the Erb Mennonite Cemetery.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff at Friendship Communities and Hamilton Arms Center.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »