Carl H. Longenecker, 93, of Lititz died peacefully on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at United Zion Retirement Community, Lititz. Born in Penn Township, he was the son of the late Edwin and Lizzie Hershey Longenecker. He was the loving husband of the late M. Jane Geib Longenecker who died in 2020. Carl retired as a farmer and following retirement he worked for Penway Construction for 20 years. He was a member of White Oak Church, Manheim and was a Trustee for Longenecker Cemetery, Lititz. Carl was also a member of the 4-H Baby Beef Club of Lancaster County. An avid sports fan, he played softball in the Manheim Church League and the 60 plus Softball League. His interests also included bowling, golfing, gardening and he had a deep passion for his family.
Surviving are three sons: Michael husband of Miriam Longenecker of Manheim, Roland husband of Carolyn Longenecker of Manheim and Ken husband of Pam Longenecker of Lititz, a daughter-in-law, Jackie Longenecker of Lititz; nine grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren and three siblings: Jacob Longenecker of Rothsville, Elva Miller and Floy Kover both of Lititz. He was preceded in death by a son, Barry L. Longenecker, an infant son, James Longenecker and three siblings: Ray Longenecker, Verna Copenhaver and Elva Martin.
A special thank you to all the caregivers at the United Zion Retirement Community for taking such great care of Carl.
A Service of Celebration will be held for both Carl and Jane Longenecker at White Oak Church, 1211 N. Penryn Road, Manheim on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 11:30 AM. Friends may visit from 10:30 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private in Longenecker Cemetery, Lititz. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Carl’s memory to Bible Helps, Inc., P.O. Box 391, Hanover, PA 17331. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com