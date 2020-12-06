Carl H. Kohl, 68, of New Holland, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was the husband of Shelvie J. Garver Kohl. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Herbert and Betty Devine Kohl.
Carl retired from Conestoga Wood Products where he had been employed as a maintenance electrician. Prior to that he had worked at Fisher Welding for many years. He was a member of Petra Church in New Holland. Fire Companies were an important part of Carl's life and he had been a life member and past president of the Goodville and Weaverland Valley Fire Companies. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding motorcycle and spending time with family and friends.
Surviving besides his wife is a step-daughter, Crystal wife of Donald Ritenour of Bowmansville; a step-son, James J., Jr. husband of Christina Creswell of New Holland; four step grandchildren, Josh and Amanda Ritenour, and Daulson and Carter Creswell; and a sister, Donna Jean wife of Robbie Land of Jacksonville, FL.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, December 9, at 7:00 P.M at Petra Church, 565 Airport Road, New Holland, PA with Pastors Brian Flewelling and Sharon Zimmerman officiating. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. A Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 5:00 P.M. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carl's memory may be made to the Petra Food Bank. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.