Carl H. Frey, 97, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at his residence.
He was the husband of Romaine T. Templeton Frey, with whom he shared 73 years of marriage this past May 7th. Born in Lancaster, he is the son of the late Richard A. and Elizabeth J. Wenninger Houser.
Carl had worked in the printing industry for 50 years, working for Science Press, Lancaster Press, and Tapsco.
He was a World War II veteran, serving in the US Navy as a Seaman First Class as a torpedo tester. After the war, he had been the president of the Piney Point Torpedo Testers group.
Carl was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church, where he was an active volunteer for many years. He was also a member of the American Legion and a Third Degree member with the Knights of Columbus.
He enjoyed woodworking, dancing with his wife and was an avid fan of Notre Dame starting when he attended the game of the century against Army in 1946. He would go on to make many trips to South Bend with family and friends. "GO IRISH"
In addition to his wife, Romaine, he is survived by his children, all of Lancaster: Stephen C. married to Patricia Frey, Karen E. married to Robert Koenig, and Julie Anne married to Randy Good; his 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; and his brother, Richard married to Debra Houser of Lititz. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Joann Carpenter and Helen Deatrick.
Friends will be received on Friday, July 22, 2022 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 501 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601 from 10-11AM, with the Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11AM. Interment will follow in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Carl's memory to St. John Neumann Catholic Church at the above address. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com