Carl G. Nilsen

Carl Gerhard Nilsen, 93, formerly of Lancaster, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at Landis Homes. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of Karl G. and Blenda Svensson Nilsen. He was the husband of the late Marion Simonsen Nilsen who died in January of 2014.
Carl worked as an engineer for a dental equipment manufacturer and had attended Calvary Church. He enjoyed writing and had written a novel and several books on his family history. He also started a hymn singing group at Landis Homes.
Surviving are: a daughter, Beth (David) Bjorkman, Leola; 4 grandchildren, David (Betsy) Bjorkman, Williamsport, Faith (Eric) Beck, Leola, Peter (Kala) Bjorkman, Harrisonburg, VA, Rachel Bjorkman, Leola; 9 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by: a son, Carl J. Nilsen; 3 brothers, Birger, Arne, and Roy Nilsen.
Private services at Witness Park Cemetery, Lititz, will be held at the convenience of the family. If desired, contributions may be made to the Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA 17543 Furman's – Leola