Carl G. Kedl, 88, passed away at his East Petersburg home on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. He shared 46 years of marriage with his wife Barbara A. (Paules) Kedl.
Born in Allentown to the late Stephen and Pauline (Williams) Kedl, Carl graduated from Whitehall High School in 1952. Carl was a regional marketing manager for Skyline Corporation for 30 years and he conducted sales seminars in his retirement.
Carl was of the Christian Faith. He enjoyed golfing, building wood model ships, traveling the U.S., going to the Delaware Beaches, and tending to his garden.
He was a member of Lancaster Lodge #34 Free & Accepted Masons, and East Petersburg Rotary International Club where he was awarded a Paul Harris Fellow.
In addition to his loving wife Barbara, Carl is survived by his daughters, Carla Jane, wife of William Green of Walnutport, and Jennifer Lynn, wife of Joseph Guarino of Lititz; son, Kerry B. Kedl, husband of Jean of Laurys Station; and four grandsons, Andrew Green, Adam Kedl, Gabriel Gaurino, and Christian Guarino. His sisters, Betty Loch and Gloria Inglis, preceded Carl in death.
Carl's family will receive friends from 10 to 11 AM, followed by a celebration of his life at 11 AM, on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Great Delaware Valley, 30 South 17th Street, Suite 800, Philadelphia, PA 19103, or to Special Olympics, Attn: Web Gifts, 1133 19th Street NW, 12th Floor, Washington, DC 20036-3604.
