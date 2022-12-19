Carl G. Brubaker, 98, of Lititz, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Brethren Village Retirement Community, Lititz. Born in Mount Joy, he was the son of the late Earl and Anna Ginder Brubaker. Carl was the loving husband of the late Stella K. Knauer Brubaker for 67 years before her passing in 2019. He was a faithful member of Lititz Church of the Brethren. Carl graduated from Manheim High School in 1941 with a diploma in agriculture. He later attended a Mechanic Engineering program at Penn State. Carl started his career on the family farm and later worked for the United States Postal Service for over 41 years. He also worked in the nursery at Stauffer's of Kissel Hill where he was known for his green thumb. He had a passion for flower and vegetable gardening alongside his wife where he was particularly fond of his roses, blueberries and orchards. Carl volunteered for the Manheim Fire Company for over 30 years and obtained an honorary membership. He had a love for animals, especially his dogs, Misty, Bridgette, Fido and Brownie.
Surviving are four children, Dean E. husband of Verna E. Brubaker, of Bel Air, MD, Dawn E. French, of Livingston, MT, Dana B. Cotton, of Fort Worth, TX, Dale E. husband of Lynn M. Brubaker, of Ephrata, seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and two foster children, Robert Zunich, of Washington, and Ronnie Zunich, of Pennsylvania. Preceding him in death is a son-in-law, Mark S. French and a sister, Norma Steckley.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Carl's Funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be in Chiques Cemetery. Those desiring may send contributions in Carl's memory to Hope Fire Company of Manheim Station 26, 83 South Main Street, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit, www.BuchFuneral.com.
