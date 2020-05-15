Carl Forrest Fox, 94, longtime resident of Luther Acres in Lititz, went to be in the arms of the Lord on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Born and raised in Lancaster, he was the son of the late John H. and Mary (Keller) Fox. He was also the devoted husband of Isabel (Hauser) Fox for over 73 years.
At the age of 17, Carl left J.P. McCaskey High School to join the United States Marine Corps. He was immensely proud to serve his country during World War II and was involved in the invasion of Okinawa, Japan. Later he went on to become a management analyst for the Army Electronics Command, where he dedicated more than 26 years. After an early retirement, Carl and Isabel spent their time working in the tourism industry around Lancaster for 9 months out of the year. When they were not working, they often would vacation at Williamsburg, Virginia and Ocean City, New Jersey.
Carl was very dedicated to his wife and she was just as dedicated to him. About 10 years ago, Isabel took it upon herself, to find a way to honor her husband for his service to his country. After pulling some strings, she was able to convince J.P. McCaskey High School that Carl was more than deserving of a high school diploma and so in his 80's, he became a high school graduate. Which he was quite proud of. For many decades, Carl and Isabel were frequently seen in and around Lititz dining at some of their favorite restaurants. They were also known for their 20+ years of living at Luther Acres.
Carl will be greatly missed by his loving wife Isabel, his children, Linda F. Beasley, wife of Alan, of Mount Joy, and Andrew M. Fox, husband of Pamela Wallick Fox, of Lancaster, and son-in-law, Richard Redman, of Ohio; grandchildren, Todd Beasley (Amy) of Lebanon, Wayne Beasley (Stephanie) of Peoria, AZ, and Alex Fox (Kristen) of Manheim; and a sister, Doris Neff of Millersville. He was preceded in passing by his daughter, Ruthanne Redman, in February of this year.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at St. Peter's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carl's name may be made to the Luther Acres Benevolent Fund, https://www.luthercare.org/donate-now/.
