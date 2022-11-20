Carl F. "Butch" Hiester, 78, of Ephrata, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Walter Hiester and Peg (Coldren) Hiester Beck and was the husband of Barbara Anne (Groom) Hiester with whom he shared 36 years of marriage.
Butch was a life member of Ephrata Amvets Post #136 and Cocalico Post #3376 V.F.W. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and hunting in his younger years. Butch was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked as a cabinet maker for many years prior to his retirement.
In addition to his wife, Butch is survived by a son, Steven M. Hiester, husband of Jeannine; daughter, Michelle L. Martinez; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Donald Hiester, and sister, Lucy Becker.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jason A. Hiester; 6 brothers, Harold, Charles, Harry, Glenn, Paul, and Gerald Hiester; and a sister, Doris Martin.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, November 23, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., with Pastor Timothy L. Craven officiating.
Memorial contributions in Butch's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 862, Pittsburgh, PA 15106.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
A living tribute »