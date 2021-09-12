Carl Eugene (Fuzz) Sensenig, 68, of Denver, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021. He was the devoted husband of Debra A. (Bollinger) Sensenig, with whom he celebrated 37 years of marriage on June 29, 2021. Carl was born in Ephrata to the late Albert and Edna (Good) Sensenig.
He was a mechanic at Earharts Garage for 22 years. He retired from Weber Brothers in June 2020. Carl enjoyed reading to his grandkids and great-grandkids who knew him as their "Pappy". He enjoyed going to car shows and auto swap meets with his son Brandon. He loved watching old westerns and listening to ZZ Top.
In addition to his wife, Carl is survived by five children: Tracey Denlinger (Richard), Rebecca Bauman (Corrie), Amy Moyer (Timothy Schaeffer), Jason Sensenig (Aubree), and Brandon Sensenig. Eight grandchildren: Kyle, Jamison, Courtney, Cameron, Colby, Jordyn, Kadin, Teiwaz and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by four sisters: Doris Bewley (Dennis), Darlene Copeland, Mary Steffey (Darryl) and Shirley Dosch (Doug).
Carl was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Sensenig and brother-in-law, Jeffrey Copeland.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Cremation & Burial Society of PA, Inc.
A living tribute »