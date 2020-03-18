Carl E. Martin, 83, of New Holland, went home peacefully to be with his Savior on Sunday, March 15, 2020 following complications of pneumonia.
Born in New Holland, he was the son of the late Harvey and Margaret (Esbenshade) Martin. He was married 62 years to Arlene (Snader) Martin.
Carl lived in Atlanta, GA for 36 years before moving back to New Holland in 1995. While in Atlanta he worked at Grady Memorial Hospital for 35 years, and also served 17 years as associate pastor of Berea Mennonite Church. After moving back to New Holland he worked 20 years at Dutchway Farm Market in Gap where he built relationships with many customers and knew most of them by name.
Carl was an active member of Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community where he served as a Sunday School teacher and spiritual mentor to many in the congregation. He was also involved in service with Eastern Mennonite Missions.
Carl loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He also loved his Lord and reflected the love of Jesus to everyone he met.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three daughters, Carlene, married to Jeff Petersen of Atglen, Sharon, married to Steve Martin of New Holland, and Cathy Martin engaged to Turner Knapp of Atlanta, GA; 4 grandchildren, Lauren, married to Shawn Pettis, Kate Martin, Sara Martin, and Scott Petersen; and a brother, Elmer, married to Grace Martin of Ephrata. Preceding him in death is a sister, Alice Martin and brother, LeRoy Martin.
The family would like to thank the staff at Garden Spot Village Fallcrest for their compassionate care given to Carl.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Due to current health concerns a memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Eastern Mennonite Missions. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.
