Carl E. Karmasek, 67 of Railroad, PA, died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Mary R. "Jeannie" (Kramer) Karmasek, with whom he celebrated a 40th wedding anniversary on June 27, 2020.
He was born on September 8, 1952 in Baltimore, MD and was a son of the late Ernest Louis and Dorothy Elizabeth (Balk) Karmasek.
Carl graduated from Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School in 1972 and was employed as a M-W Repairman for Amtrak, Baltimore, MD and Lancaster, PA where he retired in 2005 after 27 years of employment.
Mr. Karmasek was a train and diecast car enthusiast and was a member of the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania, Rail Passengers Association of Washington D.C., and U.S. High Speed Rail Association.
He was also a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church, Dallastown.
In addition to his wife Jeannie, Carl leaves two daughters, Gretchen R. Ayres and her husband Dan of Wrightsville, and Jessica M. DeBois and her husband Marc of Fort Worth, TX; six grandchildren, Moira and Keira Ayres, and Jillian, Evie, Foster, and Griffin DeBois; a brother, Louis Karmasek of Baltimore; and three sisters, Kathe O'Quinn and Sharon Karmasek both of Baltimore, and Debbie Myers of NY. He was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Karmasek
Following cremation, A celebration of life service will be held 6:00 PM on Friday August 7, 2020 at Sam Lewis State Park, 6000 Mt Pisgah Rd., York, PA 17406 with his pastor, Rev. Roger H. Mentzer, officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00 to 6:00 PM Friday at the Park. Please consider bringing a lawn chair.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania, P. O. Box 125, Strasburg, PA 17579.
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is assisting with the arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com