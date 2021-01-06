Carl E. Dommel, 70, of Lititz, passed away at UPMC Lititz, Friday, January 1, 2021, following a brief illness. Born in Lancaster, Carl was the son of the late Carl F. and Henrietta (Mummaw) Dommel. He was the loving husband of the late Christine A. (Bissinger) Dommel, who preceded him in death on May 24, 2010.
Carl was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School. Carl enjoyed watching sports of all kinds and, in his younger years, participated in softball and bowling.
Carl is survived by his daughters, Stacy A. Dommel, wife of Herbert L. Maxwell II, of Lititz, and Marsha Dommel, of New York City, NY; and 2 grandchildren: Herbert L. III and Nickolas E. Maxwell. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Henrietta Zook and John Dommel.
Memorial Services for Carl will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Carl's memory may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com