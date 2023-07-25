Carl E. Bradford, 55, of Denver, PA and formerly of New Jersey, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
Carl was born in Ephrata, PA, son of the late (Retired PA State Trooper) Howard K. and Marcia K. (Whiting) Bradford. He grew up and attended school in Ephrata, PA and Ocean City, New Jersey. Carl moved back to Lancaster County in 2019 and was employed at Envigo of Denver, PA.
He was the loving husband of Alison L. Schlachter- Bradford. They were married on October 10, 1998, however, their journey together began on October 11, 1985 when they met at Ocean City High School in New Jersey.
Carl and Alison welcomed every day together. He loved nature and would listen for the first bird of the morning and enjoy every sunrise.
He was a kind, compassionate, and empathetic man with a quick wit and great sense of humor. He loved his family and his country. He believed in sharing his emotions and wanted everyone to seize the day and know God, because life is short.
Family and friends always knew where they stood with Carl, and anyone he loved, he loved them hard. He was always ready to say, "I love you" and was a noble man in life and death.
Carl will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Alison; three siblings: Kent E. (Joan) Bradford of Akron, PA, Kerry C. (Carol) Bradford of Lancaster, PA, and Kristen L. Bradford of Atlantic City, NJ; six nieces: Jacqueline, Kayla, Lauren, Cierra, Janelle and Destiny; four great-nieces: Isabella, Liliana, Melanie and Hailey; and four great-nephews: Hunter, Dylan, Colson and Everett.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Carl's memory to Swing For The Troops at swingforthetroops.com
Arrangements under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.