Carl David Strickler, Sr., 72, of Willow Street, entered into rest on Friday, September 20, 2019 at his home. Born in Staunton, Virginia, he was the son of the late Clarence D. and Ina L. (Rankin) Strickler. Carl shared 53 years of marriage with his high school sweetheart, Suzanne (Wittlinger) Strickler.
Carl had been employed as a sales associate for Snavely and Dosch, Inc. in Willow Street and Quarryville. After retirement, he had worked for the former Darrenkamps Market in Willow Street. He was a life-member of Rawlinsville Fire Company and had served as chief for several years. He was a member of Grace Community Church in Willow Street and a founding member of the Lancaster County Cruisers.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 3 children: Carl, Jr., husband of Loree Strickler of Holtwood; Kerry, wife of Tim Graver of Texas; and Kimberly, wife of Douglas Leed of Marietta. Also surviving are 4 grandsons and 2 granddaughters. He was preceded in death by 5 sisters.
A service honoring Carl's life will take place at Grace Community Church, 212 Peach Bottom Rd., Willow Street, PA on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Grace Community Church at the above address, the Rawlinsville Fire Co., P.O. Box 1, Holtwood, PA 17532 or to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Online guestbook at