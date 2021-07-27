Carl D. Smith, Sr., 84, of Lancaster, passed away Friday July 23, 2021 at his home.
Born March 9, 1937, Carl was the son of the late Elmer and Anna (Nicodemus) Smith.
A McCaskey High School graduate, Carl went on to honorably serve his country in the United States Marine Corps. He worked at Lancaster County Prison as a Corrections Officer for over 20 years. He was an avid outdoorsman, had a dry sense of humor, and was a member of the NRA and the Columbia Fish and Game Association.
Surviving are four siblings: Elmer Smith (Tina), Lillie Stauffer, Robert Smith (Betty), and John Smith; a son: Carl Smith, Jr. (Lisa); two step-sons: Jack Sauders (Patti) and Jeffrey Sauders, Sr. (Phan); a daughter-in-law: Carolyn Sauders; as well as eight grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife: Marion T. Smith, a brother: Charles Smith, a sister: Betty Murray, and a step-son: Lewis Sauders.
Family and friends are invited to a graveside service on Thursday July 29, 2021 at 3PM at Long Memorial United Methodist Cemetery, Neffsville. Military honors will be rendered. Pastor Robert L. Smith will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Carl's honor can be made to Lancaster Conservancy, 117 S. West End Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603; Pennsylvania Game Commission, 2001 Elmerton Ave., Harrisburg, PA 17110; and / or the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.
