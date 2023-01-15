Carl D. Kreiner, 78, Newmanstown, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in Pleasant View Retirement Community. He was the husband of Marilyn J. (Schrack) Kreiner with whom he would have celebrated a 58th wedding anniversary in February. He was born in Lititz on April 23, 1944, a son of the late Elmer J. and Josephine Seiverling Kreiner.
He had been employed by Cabinet Transport, Rich Maid Kitchens and Kountry Kraft Kitchens. He was a lifetime member of the Newmanstown Volunteer Fire Company; member of the Newmanstown Ambulance; Newmanstown Fire Police; Newmanstown Water Authority. For many years he helped make apple butter at the town Lottwarick Festival. He was also the groundskeeper for many years for the Millcreek Memorial Cemetery. Carl enjoyed wood working, fishing, hunting and was a Star Wars enthusiast. He was known for always being available to help anyone who needed anything at any time.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters: Carlyn M. wife of Philip Krall; Doreen K. Kreiner; grandchildren: Ethan J. Krall and Lauren E. Krall; siblings: Donna wife of Glenn Ober, Janet Barrett and Jay Kreiner. He was preceded in death by 5 siblings.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, January 17th from 6 to 8 pm in the Clauser Funeral Home, 116 N. Carpenter St., Schaefferstown. Private interment will be made in St. Paul's UCC Cemetery in New Schaefferstown, PA. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the Newmanstown Volunteer Fire Company, 20 S. Sheridan Rd., Newmanstown, PA 17073.