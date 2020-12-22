Carl C. Ferrante, Jr., 67, of Mount Joy, passed away peacefully with his loving wife and children at his side. He is survived by his wife, Connie (Lease) Ferrante and his four children, Ashley (Brandon) Miller of Red Lion, Brandi (Donald) Pickle of Marietta, Justin (Kendra) Velez of Dallastown, and Craig Zercher of Penryn. Also surviving are eight grandchildren; two sisters, Michele (Ric) Parks of Columbia, and Pam Feid of Lancaster.
Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Loretta (Simms) Newell and the late Carl Ferrante, Sr. Carl was a Harley enthusiast. He enjoyed riding his bike which was always clean and shiny. No one's bike was as clean as Carl's. He was a former member of the Bay Riders MC of Baltimore, MD. Carl was an avid waterfowl hunter. He and his lab, Indy were either out on the boat or could be found walking the trail. Carl was a member of the American Legion Post 185 and the VFW Post 5752 both of Mount Joy.
Due to COVID restrictions, a life celebration service will be held at a later date. The family would like to extend gratitude and thanks to the team of Doctors and Nurses at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center for the efforts and care given to Carl.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, COVID FUND (Make check out to Penn State), P.O. Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com