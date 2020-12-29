Carl Burton, 88, formerly of Gap died Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Coatesville VA Medical Center. Born in Okolona, MS, he was the son of the late Francis M. and Ida May Lepard Burton and the husband of Mary Louise Himes Burton with whom he shared 37 years of marriage. He was also husband to the late Dolores Holmes.
Carl served as one of the Chaplains at the Coatesville VA Medical Center from 1983 until his retirement in 1994. Carl was not only Chaplain to Coatesville but also a retired U.S. Army Reserve Colonel. Born into poverty he began his career in the enlisted ranks to eventually become a commissioned officer who served during Korea, Vietnam, and Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm.
Before joining the National Guard in Tupelo, Mississippi, Carl was the son of sharecroppers. After his father died, he picked cotton at his mother's side. At the age of 17, Carl's Guard unit was called to active duty in January 1951 and he served stateside as a cook during the Korean Conflict until he was discharged as a Corporal in January 1953.
Working part-time jobs while attending college full-time, he strove to change his own path. Carl completed his bachelor's degree from Baylor University in Waco, Texas and went on to receive his master's in divinity from South Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary.
Called to duty again in September of 1965, Carl completed two tours in Vietnam as a Chaplain and paratrooper, serving until his discharge in June 1973. Carl served 33 ½ years in the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve.
Carl went back to school earning his Doctorate from San Francisco Theological Seminary. Along the way he also completed all the necessary military education to include War College with the Air Force, in Montgomery, Alabama and eventually achieved the rank of Colonel.
Carl served as pastor for several churches in North Carolina, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
In addition to his wife, Mary Lou, Carl is survived by two sons: Michael Burton, Sr. and Edward Holmes (Julie) and one daughter, Carla Jane (Thomas March; his grandchildren, Sarah, Michael, Jr., Nancy Lee, Luke and Rachel; great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Carl was predeceased by 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
Carl's funeral mass will be celebrated, Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 3PM at Sacred Heart Church, 203 Church Rd., Oxford. Visitation will be held from 2-2:45 PM. Interment will be private in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Carl's honor may be made to University of Pittsburgh Library System Attn: Renee Pekor, Director of Development 271 Hillman Library 3960 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15260. or the Coatesville VA Veterans fund 1200 Blackhorse Hill Rd. Coatesville, PA 19320.
