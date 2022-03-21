Carl B. Kauffman, 66, formerly of Bird in Hand, PA, passed away at home on Friday, March 18, 2022. He was born in Lancaster County to the late Raymond S. Kauffman and Minerva (Belier) Kauffman and was the husband of Judy (Martin) Kauffman. Heeding the call of God, he moved to Hampton, CT, where he was part of the Believer's Mennonite Church of Hampton.
Carl is survived by three sons, Albert Kauffman, Marcus Kauffman, and Wendell Kauffman, three daughters Carla (Kauffman) Leinbach, wife of Wilford Leinbach, Alice (Kauffman) Mast, wife of Leon Mast, Sabrina Kauffman, and three grandchildren.
He is survived by his mother and siblings, Norman Kauffman, husband of Wanda (Chupp) Kauffman, Rachel (Kauffman) Stoltzfus, wife of Jon Stoltzfus, Harlen Kauffman, husband of Esther (Eichorn) Kauffman, Nathan Kauffman, husband of Jane (Kauffman) Kauffman, Susan (Kauffman) Raber, married to Jonathon Raber. He is preceded in death by his father, Raymond S. Kauffman and a sister, Pauline Ramos.
The viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, from 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. with a public viewing from 10:15-10:45 a.m. The viewing and funeral will be held at the Christian Fellowship Church, 140 Pudding Hill Rd., Hampton, CT 06247. To send an online expression of sympathy, please visit www.baconfh.com
A living tribute »