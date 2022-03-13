Carl A. Mowery, Jr. 68 a native of Lancaster, PA. went to his heavenly home on Monday, February 28, 2022. He died peacefully at his home surrounded by family and friends.
He retired from Millersville University after 20+ years of service.
He was preceded in death by his father Carl A. Mowery, Sr, mother, Evelyn Lefever' Mowery and a brother Michael J. Mowery.
He is survived by his son, Michael P. Mowery, his daughter, Erin S. Mowery, 3 grandchildren, a brother, Donald Mowery, husband of Connie and his sister, Robin S Mowery Shultz; wife of Brian.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Lancaster, 685 Good Drive Lancaster, PA. 17601. Services are private at the convenience of the family.
To leave an Online condolence visit Cremation Services of Lancaster: https://www.cremationlancasterpa.com