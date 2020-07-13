Carl A. Good, Jr., 64, of New Holland, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the UPMC Cole Hospital in Coudersport, PA.
Born in Ephrata, he was the son of Emma L. Shupp Good of Ephrata, and the late Carl A. Good, Sr.
Carl was employed in sales for Haines & Kibblehouse, Inc. Prior to that he had spent time as the manager at Plain & Fancy Farm, owned and operated the Country Squire Motor Inn, and had been the District Justice in New Holland for a number of years.
He attended LCBC. His interests included hunting, softball, Penn State and the Philadelphia Eagles football, watching Old Westerns and taking care of his family.
Surviving besides his mother, is his daughter, Jessica L. Good of Lititz; his son, Brandon R. husband of Rudjar Good of Gaithersburg, MD; four grandchildren, Raelyn, Rylee, Sayara, Aliyah; two sisters, Linda wife of Ed Metzger of Ephrata, and Sandy Merklinger of Ephrata; and his best friend, Valerie A. Good of New Holland.
Services and interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. A visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, July 16, from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland, PA. In accordance with CDC Guidelines, masks will be required to enter the funeral home. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com
